Army bomb disposal experts were called out to Sheffield - after a wartime bomb was found.

Residents heard the noise of an explosion this morning, after the bomb was detonated at a site in the north of the city.

A bomb was found at Joseph Lane, near Stocksbridge, close to the Langsett Reservoir | Google

Emergency services were called to the scene after the bomb, thought to date back to World War Two, was found near Langsett Reservoir, close to the border between Sheffield and Barnsley.

It was later taken away to be safely detonated by the army bomb disposal experts near Stocksbridge, in the north of Sheffield, with a cordon briefly put in place near one road in the town while they carried out the task.

It is believed that the bomb was an old mortar shell, which was found at Joseph Lane, which is in a rural area.

Residents across the north of Sheffield reported hearing a loud bang, with reports of people hearing the explosion in both Stocksbridge and nearby Deepcar.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star officers had been initially called to the site where the bomb was found last night, with officers remaining on the scene until this morning

The force said in a statement: “We were called yesterday (Monday, June 23) at 7.02pm to reports of a suspected explosive device in Joseph Lane, Sheffield.

“The Explosive Ordnance Device (EOD) team attended along with our officers, who remained at the scene last night and into this morning (Tuesday, June 24) when the device was then transported to another location for it to be safely disposed of in daylight.

“A small cordon was put in place in the Moorland Drive area but has since been lifted.”

The army has also been approached for comment.

It is the latest incident to see an unexploded piece of old military hardware found, following incidents in Parkgate, Rotherham and Cudworth, Barnsley earlier this year.

