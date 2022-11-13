The data, released by road safety charity Brake to mark the start of Road Safety Week, show that one in three road deaths and serious injuries (929 out of 2,813) involved cyclists or people on foot. The number of people killed or seriously injured on roads increased by 20 per cent in 2021 from 2020, compared to 14 per cent nationwide, putting Yorkshire well above the national average. Almost one in five incidents involved motorcycles and 44 per cent of victims were cyclists or pedestrians.

A total of 695 people were killed or seriously injured in 2021 compared to 675 the previous year, although both years are down on 2019, when a staggering 858 deaths or injuries were recorded in South Yorkshire.

The concerning figures come after a recent spate of road accidents in Sheffield. In September, a motorcyclist died after being hit by a car outside an Esso petrol station on East Bank

The number of people being killed or seriously injured on Yorkshire's roads has soared, new figures show

Road. That very same week a man died after he was hit by a tram in Carbrook. Later that month a man in his 60s died, and another person was injured after a serious crash in Park Hill. In October, a teenage boy was taken to hospital with leg injuries after two cars collided on Abbeydale Road.

Mary Williams OBE, chief executive of Brake, said: “Brake’s National Road Victim Service sees the devastation caused by road crashes, which strike at the heart of families. We can and must all work together to stop these appalling tragedies and make our roads safe for all. We are appealing to everyone, particularly drivers, employers and communities, to shout out for

safe roads for all in Road Safety Week and every week.

“Whether you are a driver slowing down, an employer introducing more safe driving policies, or a community working with a local authority for a 20mph limit, we can all make a difference. To take part and to fundraise for Brake or make a donation, go to www.brake.org.uk/RSW.”

Vehicle camera operator VisionTrack is backing Road Safety Week and its CEO Simon Marsh said: “Our vision is to create a world where all road-users are kept safe from harm and so we are incredibly proud to be supporting Brake, once again, on its annual Road Safety Week. As part of our activity, we’ve reached out to our customer base, both in the UK and abroad, who are collectively responsible for fleet drivers travelling over 4.0 million miles every day, to share important road safety messages. Together, we can create even more opportunities to drive the vital road safety agenda.”