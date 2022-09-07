Ashley Mark Thorley: Family of man killed in Sheffield crash 'overwhelmed' at flowers, messages and kind words
The family of a man killed in a crash in Sheffield say they are “overwhelmed” at the cards, flowers and kind words they have received.
Named today by South Yorkshire Police, Ashley Mark Thorley, aged 29 and from Sheffield, died in a collision on East Bank Road, near Norfolk Park, on Sunday morning.
Read More
Despite the efforts of 999 crews, the motorcyclist, known as Ash, died at the scene of the collision outside the Esso petrol station.
Most Popular
-
1
Autumn Lights: Bonfire Night spectacular to be held at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield
-
2
Study claims Sheffield is 'one of the ugliest cities' in the UK - The Star disagrees
-
3
Ashley Mark Thorley: Family of man killed in Sheffield crash 'overwhelmed' at flowers, messages and kind words
-
4
Justin Bieber cancels gig in Sheffield this February due to health issues on world tour
-
5
Sheffield "predator" jailed after he is snared by paedophile hunter group
His yellow and blue motorcycle was travelling from the direction of the city centre when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford car.
MORE: Cricket Inn Road murder: The 10 murder investigations launched in and around Sheffield this year
The driver of the Ford stayed and assisted police with their enquiries.
MORE: East Bank Road Sheffield: Tributes paid as motorcyclist killed in crash is named locally as Ash
In response to the flowers, messages and kind words received since the collision, Ash’s family said: “We are overwhelmed with the responses.”
Witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have been driving past at the time and has dash cam footage are urged to come forward.