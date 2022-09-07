News you can trust since 1887
Ashley Mark Thorley: Family of man killed in Sheffield crash 'overwhelmed' at flowers, messages and kind words

The family of a man killed in a crash in Sheffield say they are “overwhelmed” at the cards, flowers and kind words they have received.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 2:46 pm

Named today by South Yorkshire Police, Ashley Mark Thorley, aged 29 and from Sheffield, died in a collision on East Bank Road, near Norfolk Park, on Sunday morning.

Despite the efforts of 999 crews, the motorcyclist, known as Ash, died at the scene of the collision outside the Esso petrol station.

Ashley Mark Thorley died in a crash on East Bank Road in Sheffield

His yellow and blue motorcycle was travelling from the direction of the city centre when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford car.

The driver of the Ford stayed and assisted police with their enquiries.

In response to the flowers, messages and kind words received since the collision, Ash’s family said: “We are overwhelmed with the responses.”

Witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have been driving past at the time and has dash cam footage are urged to come forward.