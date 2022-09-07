Named today by South Yorkshire Police, Ashley Mark Thorley, aged 29 and from Sheffield, died in a collision on East Bank Road, near Norfolk Park, on Sunday morning.

Despite the efforts of 999 crews, the motorcyclist, known as Ash, died at the scene of the collision outside the Esso petrol station.

His yellow and blue motorcycle was travelling from the direction of the city centre when it was involved in a collision with a black Ford car.

The driver of the Ford stayed and assisted police with their enquiries.

In response to the flowers, messages and kind words received since the collision, Ash’s family said: “We are overwhelmed with the responses.”