Northern General: Traffic delays after reported crash near to crossroads outside Sheffield hospital

Delays are building.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:05 GMT
Traffic is building in an area of the city, following a reported crash near to a crossroads outside a Sheffield hospital.

The collision is understood to have taken place on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, a short distance away from the crossroads outside Northern General hospital earlier today (Tuesday, March 5, 2024).

Disruption to traffic in the area was first reported at around 1.25pm.

The delays are currently affecting a number of streets in the area including Herries Road, Earl Marshal Road and Owler Lane.

More to follow.

