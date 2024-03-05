Lewis Ringrose: Man with links to Sheffield wanted by police over stalking

Police officers want to trace him as part of an investigation into stalking
Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT
Officers from South Yorkshire Pollice have issued a photograph of a man they want to trace in connection with reports of stalking, malicious communications and threats to commit criminal damage.

Lewis Ringrose is wanted by South Yorkshire Police as part of an investigation into stalking
Lewis Ringrose is wanted by South Yorkshire Police as part of an investigation into stalking

Lewis Ringrose, aged 35, of Darton, Barnsley, is believed to hold vital information. He has links to the Wicker in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We are asking for your help to find wanted man Lewis Ringrose.

"Ringrose, aged 35, from Darton in Barnsley, is wanted in connection with reports of stalking, threats to commit criminal damage and malicious communications in January.

"We have been carrying out a number of enquiries to trace Ringrose and now we want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying.

"Ringrose has links to The Wicker in Sheffield, and Ireland. If you see Ringrose, please do not approach him but instead call 999."

Quote investigation number 14/12514/24 when you get in touch with the police via the force's online portal here.

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form.

