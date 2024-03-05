Lawson Road, Broomhill, Crookes: Man found dead outside Sheffield property prompting police investigation
A police investigation has been launched, after the body of a man in his 50s was found outside a Sheffield property.
The man's body was located outside a property on Lawson Road - which runs between Broomhill and Crookes - in Sheffield yesterday afternoon (Monday, March 4, 2024).
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star today: "We were called by the ambulance service at 1.56pm to reports that a man, aged in his 50s, had been found deceased outside a property on Lawson Road.
"An investigation has been launched as we work to ascertain the exact circumstances which led to the man’s death.
"His death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."
A police car remained outside a property on Lawson Road throughout yesterday evening and this morning.