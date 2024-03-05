Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 20-year-old man has been charged following a series of burglaries in Sheffield.

Ethan Shields of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage to a property and two counts of handling stolen goods.

The force spokersperson confirmed Mr Shields has been bailed, and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 11, 2024

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (March 5, 2024): "On December 11, 2023 at 10pm, it was reported that over £30,000 worth of goods, including a car, was stolen from an address on Smithy Wood Road.

"Further to this, on October 15, 2023 at 9.30pm it was reported that a car was stolen from a property on Tadcaster Road. It is also believed that the offenders then committed a further offence whilst in the car and failed to stop for officers.

"In addition to this, on July 24, 2023 at 10pm it was reported that a car was stolen from an address on Chiltern Rise, Rotherham."