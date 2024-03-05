Ethan Shields: Man charged over spate of burglaries after £30k of goods allegedly stolen from Sheffield home
A 20-year-old man has been charged following a series of burglaries in Sheffield.
Ethan Shields of Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, has been charged with burglary, criminal damage to a property and two counts of handling stolen goods.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said today (March 5, 2024): "On December 11, 2023 at 10pm, it was reported that over £30,000 worth of goods, including a car, was stolen from an address on Smithy Wood Road.
"Further to this, on October 15, 2023 at 9.30pm it was reported that a car was stolen from a property on Tadcaster Road. It is also believed that the offenders then committed a further offence whilst in the car and failed to stop for officers.
"In addition to this, on July 24, 2023 at 10pm it was reported that a car was stolen from an address on Chiltern Rise, Rotherham."
The force spokersperson confirmed Mr Shields has been bailed, and is set to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 11, 2024.