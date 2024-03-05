Northern General: Pedestrian found injured by ambulance crew after being hit by car near Sheffield hospital
A pedestrian is receiving treatment at Northern General hospital this afternoon, after being hit by a car a short distance away.
The collision took place on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield earlier today (Tuesday, March 5, 2024), and involved a pedestrian and a car.
The pedestrian was taken to Northen General hospital, after an emergency ambulance crew 'came across' the incident.
A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "At 1.36pm on Tuesday, one of our emergency ambulances came across an incident on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield where there had been a collision between a car and pedestrian.
"One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."
Motorists travelling in the area experienced delays following the collision.
A number of streets, including Herries Road, Earl Marshal Road and Owler Lane, were impacted.
Traffic has now begun to return to normal.