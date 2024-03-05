Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pedestrian is receiving treatment at Northern General hospital this afternoon, after being hit by a car a short distance away.

The collision took place on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield earlier today (Tuesday, March 5, 2024), and involved a pedestrian and a car.

The pedestrian was taken to Northen General hospital, after an emergency ambulance crew 'came across' the incident

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "At 1.36pm on Tuesday, one of our emergency ambulances came across an incident on Barnsley Road, Fir Vale, Sheffield where there had been a collision between a car and pedestrian.

"One patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital."

Motorists travelling in the area experienced delays following the collision.

A number of streets, including Herries Road, Earl Marshal Road and Owler Lane, were impacted.