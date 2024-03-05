Brandon South Rawmarsh: Watch footage filmed by killer driver of him speeding on day of death crash
This video contains footage a driver took of himself speeding on the same day he killed a pedestrian, after carrying out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre while travelling at almost double the speed limit.
Brandon South uploaded the shocking footage - which also shows him drifting his vehicle on public roads on numerous occasions - to his social media accounts, shortly before the fatal crash on Haugh Road in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, which led to the death of pedestrian, Robert Chessman.
This video also shows the moment South lost control of his Skoda Fabia vehicle moments before the collision on January 7, 2022, after he attempted to 'overcorrect' a 'dangerous' overtaking manoeuvre which had put him into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
South was estimated to have been travelling at 74 miles per hour (mph), when he caused the crash on Haugh Road, which is subject to a 40mph limit.
South was jailed for seven years, six months, and received a driving ban of eight years, nine months during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on March 1, 2024, after the 22-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.
Speaking after South was jailed, Serious Collisions Investigations Unit Sergeant John Taylor, the lead investigator in the case, said: "This is a tragic case, the actions of South showed a blatant disregard for the safety of others which resulted in the death of an innocent pedestrian.
"We know South had been using his mobile to record himself speeding and driving dangerously on the roads, uploading these clips to social media. We also know that at the time he lost control he was travelling at close to double the speed limit for that road."