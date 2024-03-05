The Covid-19 lockdowns all began four years ago this month.

On March 23, 2020 the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, told members of the public 'you must stay at home,' as he announced measures for the first national lockdown.

The lockdown measures came into force three days later, remaining in place for three months, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Just as with other parts of the country, Sheffield's non-essential shops were forced to close, and people across the city began working from home - many for the first time.

Several of the city's other industries such as hospitality and leisure also came to a grinding halt.

These eerie pictures demonstrate what became the new normal for hundreds of thousands of Sheffielders, as Fargate fell silent, leisure spaces were deserted, and noisy major roads were abandoned.

1 . Sheffield's first Covid lockdown These eerie pictures demonstrate what became the new normal for hundreds of thousands of Sheffielders, as Fargate fell silent, leisure spaces were deserted, and noisy major roads were abandoned Photo Sales

2 . An empty Sheffield railway station The scene at Sheffield railway station after numerous services were taken off the timetable during the first coronavirus lockdown Photo Sales

3 . Deserted Peace Gardens Sheffield's Peace Gardens are usually a popular spot with sunbathers on sunny days, but that all changed during the first Covid lockdown Photo Sales