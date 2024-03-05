The eerie quiet of Sheffield's streets after first Covid-19 lockdown four years ago

Sheffield's streets fell silent four years ago this month, after people across the country were urged to stay at home as Covid-19 began to spread.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 5th Mar 2024, 05:02 GMT

The Covid-19 lockdowns all began four years ago this month.

On March 23, 2020 the then Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, told members of the public 'you must stay at home,' as he announced measures for the first national lockdown.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The lockdown measures came into force three days later, remaining in place for three months, as part of efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Just as with other parts of the country, Sheffield's non-essential shops were forced to close, and people across the city began working from home - many for the first time.

Several of the city's other industries such as hospitality and leisure also came to a grinding halt.

These eerie pictures demonstrate what became the new normal for hundreds of thousands of Sheffielders, as Fargate fell silent, leisure spaces were deserted, and noisy major roads were abandoned.

These eerie pictures demonstrate what became the new normal for hundreds of thousands of Sheffielders, as Fargate fell silent, leisure spaces were deserted, and noisy major roads were abandoned

1. Sheffield's first Covid lockdown

These eerie pictures demonstrate what became the new normal for hundreds of thousands of Sheffielders, as Fargate fell silent, leisure spaces were deserted, and noisy major roads were abandoned

Photo Sales
The scene at Sheffield railway station after numerous services were taken off the timetable during the first coronavirus lockdown

2. An empty Sheffield railway station

The scene at Sheffield railway station after numerous services were taken off the timetable during the first coronavirus lockdown

Photo Sales
Sheffield's Peace Gardens are usually a popular spot with sunbathers on sunny days, but that all changed during the first Covid lockdown

3. Deserted Peace Gardens

Sheffield's Peace Gardens are usually a popular spot with sunbathers on sunny days, but that all changed during the first Covid lockdown

Photo Sales
The once busy city centre thoroughfare fell silent in March 2020

4. Silent Surrey Street

The once busy city centre thoroughfare fell silent in March 2020

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Covid-19Boris JohnsonSheffieldLockdownCoronavirus