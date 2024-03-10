Netherthorpe police incident Sheffield: Meadow Street, near Netherthorpe Road closed by emergency services
Emergency services have been called to an incident near Sheffield's ring road this evening.
Meadow Street, in Netherthorpe, was closed by emergency services at around 5pm tonight, close its junction with Netherthorpe Road, part of Sheffield's ring road.
South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, were all described as attending the incident. A picture shows the fire service at the scene.
The area sealed off appeared to be outside a block of flats, which is located close to the service station on that section of the ring road.
Eyewitnesses told the Star that they had seen police cars and fire engines on the scene, and that the road had been taped off. Emergency service personnel were also seen to have gone into the flats complex
The tape extended from a bollard at the end of Sudbury Street, to a lamp post on the other side of Meadow Street.
One nearby resident said they had seen an ambulance, as well as a paramedics' response car at the scene.
They added that there had also been three fire engines present, as well as police cars. They added they were not sure how many police cars were there.
The street appears to have now re-opened.
The Star has contacted the police, the fire service, and the ambulance service for more information.