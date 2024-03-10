Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services have been called to an incident near Sheffield's ring road this evening.

Meadow Street, in Netherthorpe, was closed by emergency services at around 5pm tonight, close its junction with Netherthorpe Road, part of Sheffield's ring road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire engine on Meadow Street. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The area sealed off appeared to be outside a block of flats, which is located close to the service station on that section of the ring road.

Eyewitnesses told the Star that they had seen police cars and fire engines on the scene, and that the road had been taped off. Emergency service personnel were also seen to have gone into the flats complex

The tape extended from a bollard at the end of Sudbury Street, to a lamp post on the other side of Meadow Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One nearby resident said they had seen an ambulance, as well as a paramedics' response car at the scene.

They added that there had also been three fire engines present, as well as police cars. They added they were not sure how many police cars were there.

The street appears to have now re-opened.