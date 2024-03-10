They are both great Yorkshire cities, and the pride of God’s Own County – but we believe that Sheffield is the best!

While both Sheffield and Leeds are magnificent Yorkshire cities with a rich heritage and much to be proud of, we believe there is only one winner when it comes to judging which is the best – and it is the city in South Yorkshire.

We have put together a gallery which shows the 16 reasons why Sheffield is the best city in Yorkshire, and better than Leeds.

Take a look below to see the factors, both historic and present, that make the difference.

1 . Sheffield v Leeds Why the Steel City is the best place to live Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Why Sheffield is better than Leeds We have put together a gallery showing the reasons why we think Sheffield, cathedral pictured left, is better than Leeds, cathedral pictured right Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Two professional league clubs With Sheffield United and Sheffield United both having played in the football league since the 1800s, both former winners of both the league and the FA Cup, Sheffield is one of only a handful of cities to boast two league clubs Photo: Submitted Photo Sales