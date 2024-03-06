Gleadless Road incident Sheffield: Emergency services called out after car crash drama
A major Sheffield road was closed last night after a car left the road and ended up on its side.
A picture taken of the scene shows firefighters at the site on Gleadless Road after being called out to deal with the incident, which happened yesterday evening, shortly before 8pm near the junction with Ashfield Close.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they dispatched a crew from Sheffield Central Fire Station to deal with the incident, after they were called out at 7.50pm.
They said the driver did not need to be freed from the car, and they were only on the scene briefly after the collision.
Witnesses said South Yorkshire Police also attended the incident.
They also said officers were turning cars around while the emergency services dealt with the situation.
One said it was lucky that the car had not gone down a bank, which led to houses on the other side of the barrier.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.