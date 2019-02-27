Have your say

A ‘naked’ man arrested after a hotel was trashed in Sheffield city centre has been released under investigation.

The 26-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage following a disturbance at the Travelodge on Broad Street West, close to the Park Square roundabout on Sunday night.

A man was arrested after a hotel was trashed in Sheffield city centre

A hotel guest who arrived after the incident said he saw a naked man in police handcuffs.

The hotel bar and restaurant area had been trashed.

Damaged computer equipment was strewn across the floor, chairs were overturned, wires were hanging from the ceiling and smashed crockery lay on the floor.

A till, coffee machine and CCTV camera were also damaged during the incident.