‘Predatory’ sex offender who targeted elderly women in Sheffield is jailed

A ‘predatory' sex offender who posed as a council worker to target elderly women in Sheffield has been jailed.

Abraham Price admitted three counts of exposure, one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, one of attempting to cause another to engage in sexual activity without consent and one of trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.

The 28-year-old, of Mill Lane, Brigg, South Humberside, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday to six-and-a-half years behind bars and was made the subject of a lifelong Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

The court heard how he had been arrested on August 24 last year after three incidents in Walkley over a fortnight.

Each time, Price visited women in their 80s, claiming to be from the council and offering to carry out tree cutting services.

He then exposed himself to the women and in one case tricked his way into the victim’s house before committing a sexual act against her.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry said: “Within 12 hours of the second offence, Price, who was a sex offender from Humberside, was identified and arrested. Through combined and coordinated efforts he was detained leaving a travellers’ site in Humberside.

“The subsequent investigation revealed an additional 28 offences which matched these unusual offences from across South Yorkshire. Three women in their 70s and 80s identified Price from offences from up to three years earlier.

“Again, in all of these cases, he had come to their addresses offering to do tree work, before directing the lone women to secluded areas of their gardens where he exposed himself to them.

“The recent crimes in August 2018 showed an increase in frequency and escalation in his predatory behaviour. Price pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court and was sentenced to six and a half years in prison. He will also be subject to a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.

“This was a tremendous team effort which brought an early resolution to his offending and in doing so safeguarded vulnerable members of the community.

“Specific thanks goes to DC Charlotte Frost and DC Victoria Kenny who progressed the matter to court. I also want to thank the victims for their bravery in coming forward and providing evidence in this case.”