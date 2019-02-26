Police seek men involved in ‘altercation’, after blood splatters found on Sheffield street

Police are seeking two men involved in an 'altercation’ on a Sheffield street, where blood splatters were found this morning.

Officers were called to Upperthorpe this morning at 8.30am after a number of blood splatters were spotted outside the Zest Centre.

There were no signs of anyone in the area who may have been involved but the scene was cordoned off while police investigated.

CCTV footage from the Zest Centre showed an ‘altercation’ between two men taking place outside at around 11.40pm yesterday.

Police are now seeking to trace the men involved or any witnesses to the incident. They have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident number 171 of February 26.

Residents of Upperthorpe today said it was not a bad area, despite some problems with gangs.

A woman who preferred to remain nameless said: "Upperthorpe is not a bad place. There is a lot of love in this community. There is some gang activity at night in the day it is a wonderful community. I feel super safe.

"We are very protective of our community. We know there is sometime trouble but we see the good side. We are a good community of all kinds of people and all races and there is so much good it is just sad when bad things happen."

A man who also declined to give his name said he had been living in Upperthorpe for 50 years.

He said there never used to be incidents like this there in the past, but in the last few years things had definitely got worse.

"It is still very unusual and I wouldn't swap Upperthorpe for anywhere - but when they do happen it is a bit worrying," he added.

