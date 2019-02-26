Tenant turned South Yorkshire home into cannabis farm to ‘clear his debts’

A tenant told police he had turned his South Yorkshire home into a cannabis farm to ‘clear his debts’.

Police uncovered the plants growing in two bedrooms and a storeroom at the property in Rotherham.

Cannabis plants growing at the home in Rotherham

READ MORE: Police seek men involved in 'altercation’, after blood splatters found on Sheffield street

Officers told today how they had been carrying out a tenancy visit when they discovered the illegal set-up.

READ MORE: ‘Guardian angel’ who saved Sheffield man’s life is found following appeal

“The tenant said he did it to clear his debts. If you are in debt please contact Rotherham Council, who will make every effort to help. Don't turn to crime,” said police in a message on social media.