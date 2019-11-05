A police cavalcade heading along Trippet Lane earlier today. Picture: Chris Etchells

A number of police motorcycle outriders travelled through Sheffield earlier today with what appeared to be a TV satellite van.

There were also two unmarked police cars travelling behind the van with blue lights flashing under the front grill.

They were seen travelling along Trippet Lane and down Broad Lane and onto Tenter Street, close to the old West Bar police station.

Traffic was stopped at times as along the route the cavalcade took.