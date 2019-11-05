Agent of Sheffield Wednesday manager and players appears in court over pub attack
A football agent who represents Sheffield Wednesday’s manager and a number of football players has appeared in court over a pub attack.
James Featherstone, who also represents former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as well as Wednesday manager Gary Monk, allegedly attacked businessman Darrin Bloomfield in the gents' toilets at the Stamford Arms in Bowdon, Cheshire.
Featherstone, aged 39, appeared in the dock at Manchester Magistrates' Court today alongside his co-accused, Benjamin Cowgill, 38.
Both men are charged with a single count of malicious wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Mr Bloomfield on March 8 this year.
Neither defendant entered a plea during the hearing, which lasted less than two minutes, and magistrates sent the case to Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, for a further hearing on December 3.
Featherstone, of Oldfield Road, Altrincham, and Cowgill, of Stanhope Road, Bowdon, were granted unconditional bail until the hearing next month.