Jack and Jill's Childcare. (Google Street View)

The male teenager was held after allegations of sexual assault were made at Jack and Jill's Childcare in Torquay, Devon, in July this year.

Devon and Cornwall Police immediately launched an inquiry with the suspect being arrested and released under police investigation while inquiries continue.

Bail conditions exclude the teenager from the immediate vicinity of the nursery and police said he had since left the Devon and Cornwall force area.

Detectives have contacted over 100 families whose children would have attended the nursery during the investigation period. It is understood around dozen families may have been directly affected.

After the inquiry was launched, police uncovered "a number of concerns around safeguarding matters" and on October 24 Ofsted suspended the nursery's licence.