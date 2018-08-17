Murder suspects due in court over stabbing of Sheffield dad-of-three

Four men accused of murdering a dad-of-three in Sheffield are due in court today.

The murder suspects were charged yesterday morning over the death of Jarvin Blake, aged 22, who was stabbed to death in Burngreave in March.

Jarvin, who had three children under five, was knifed in broad daylight at the junction of Catherine Street and Brackley Street.

A 23-year-old man also injured during the attack has since made a full recovery.

Josiah Foster, 26, of the Manor, Sheffield; Lewis Barker, 26, of Parson Cross, Sheffield; Devon Walker, 24, of Burngreave, Sheffield and Caine Gray, 27, of Treeton, Rotherham, are all charged with charged with murder.

Walker is also charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm over the attack on Jarvin's friend.

Detectives investigating the murder still want to hear from anyone with information.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, ob 0800 555111.