A 'large' cannabis farm has been discovered in a Sheffield suburb.

Officers found what they said was a 'large cannabis set-up' when they attended a property in Darnall this morning.

They shared this photo from the premises, showing how the occupants had bypassed the electricity meter, describing their actions as 'shocking'.

Police said enquiries are ongoing.

