Sheffield man in custody over attack in which kneecap and thigh were broken

A Sheffield man has been remanded in custody over an attack in which another man's kneecap and thigh were broken.

Dean Musgrave, aged 33, of Filey Street, Broomhall, appeared before Sheffield magistrates charged with grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident on West Street on Monday night.

CRIME: Four men charged over murder of Sheffield dad-of-three

READ MORE: Call for metal scanners in Sheffield schools to tackle knife crime

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court next month.

COURT: Women sentenced to community order for attacking Sheffield taxi driver

