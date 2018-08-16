Call for metal scanners in Sheffield schools to tackle knife crime

Police in Sheffield say there are no plans to introduce metal scanners at schools to protect pupils, following a public call for action.

Police in the north east of the city this evening held an online Q&A session, and knife crime was the first topic to rear its head.

Kate Hocking asked officers: "Are you going to put search bars and metal scanners in schools, with knife crime on the rise?"

Inspector Chris Lewis, of Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing team, replied: "There are no plans from a police perspective to introduce scanners or detectors in any schools in Sheffield at this time.

"We work closely with all schools, both Junior and secondary throughout the city to deal with any issues that arise. Incidents of knives being taken in to any school are still very isolated and are dealt with swiftly and robustly."

He added that police had dedicated staff working alongside schools throughout the city, where they regularly give talks about the dangers of carrying knives.

Anti-social bikers were among the other big concerns raised by members of the public during the Facebook Q&A.

Tracey Oldham said: "We have loads of them on bikes, racing up and down the road, pulling wheelies, most of them underage so they shouldn't even be on the motorbikes. It's been going on for months in the High Green area."

Mr Lewis described how a dedicated off-road bike team had been in operation for the last 12 months to deal with the 'minority' of motorcyclists riding dangerously on and off-road.

"As I'm sure you will appreciate, they are only a small team and cover the whole county, but they regularly cover Sheffield and have achieved tremendous results," he added.