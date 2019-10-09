Murder suspect prepares for court appearance in Sheffield over death of mum-of-four
A man is due to appear at court in Sheffield today over the murder of a mum-of-four.
Gary Arthur Allen, aged 46, has been charged with the murder of 38-year-old Alena Grlakova, from Rotherham, who was found dead on land off Taylors Lane, Parkgate in April.
She was reported missing by her family in January and enquiries revealed that she had last been seen alive in that area on Boxing Day, 2018.
Murder suspect Allen has been remanded into custody and is due before Sheffield magistrates today. A post-mortem examination concluded that Alena died as a result of neck injuries.
