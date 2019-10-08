Man struck by bottle hurled on train between Sheffield and Rotherham

A man was struck by a bottle as he travelled on a train between Sheffield and Rotherham.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:53 pm
Updated Tuesday, 8th October 2019, 12:54 pm

He was a passenger on a Northern service when he was struck on his head at 11.40pm on Tuesday, September 24.

The victim was left with bruising and a cut, which required hospital treatment.

A 25-year-old Doncaster man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 1900082664.