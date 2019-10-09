Machine gun found in South Yorkshire canal
A machine gun has been handed to the police after it was found in a South Yorkshire canal.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 10:33 am
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 10:33 am
The Vickers machine gun, dating back to World War I, was discovered in the canal at Eastwood by a man who was ‘magnet fishing’.
The pastime involves using heavy duty magnets to search rivers and canals for metal objects.
South Yorkshire Police said the gun is to be made safe ‘as there may be live rounds inside’.