Murder of Sheffield man ‘not linked’ to any other incidents

The murder of a Sheffield man stabbed to death in a Sheffield alleyway is not being linked to any other incidents, detectives have revealed.

Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest in an alleyway off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 21.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but died four days later when his life support machine was switched off.

Detectives are treating the stabbing as a ‘targeted’ attack but have not yet revealed the motive.

But today South Yorkshire Police revealed that the death is ‘not being linked to any other incidents’.

Four arrests have been made over the murder but nobody has yet been charged.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and three boys - two aged 17 and one aged 16 - were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to rob.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives are also trying to trace 29-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and who is believed to hold vital information.

He is said to know he is wanted for questioning but is actively evading arrest.

South Yorkshire Police has warned that anyone shielding him faces prosecution.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or the incident room on 01709 443507.