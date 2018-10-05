MOSBOROUGH SEX ATTACK: Description of culprit not yet released 

A police investigation into a sex attack in Sheffield is continuing today, but a description of the culprit has not yet been released - three days on.

Detectives are investigating reports that a woman in her 20s was attacked on land at the junction of Station Road and Moss Way, Mosborough, in the early hours of Tuesday.

An investigation is underway into a reported sex attack in Mosborough

South Yorkshire Police said the force received a ‘third person report’ about the assault and the woman at the centre of the investigation is receiving specialist support.

A large cordon was put in place on Tuesday while investigations were carried out at the crime scene.

Police sniffer dogs were used and officers were seen searching the area taped off.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 31 of October 2.



