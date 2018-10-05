Probe into Centertainment murder in Sheffield progressing ‘at speed’

Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing at Valley Centertainment say the investigation is progressing ‘at speed’.

Fahim Hersi

Fahim Hersi, aged 22, from Broomhall, was killed two weeks ago today when violence flared outside the cinema at the leisure complex.

He suffered a single stab wound to his chest and was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

A 21-year-old man was also stabbed during the same incident but survived and was released from hospital after surgery.

He is one of eight suspects arrested on suspicion of murder.

Five have been released under investigation and three have been released with no further action to be taken.

A ninth arrest was made yesterday, with a 21-year-old man held on suspicion of assault over the non fatal stabbing.

He has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley said: “Our investigation in to Mr Hersi’s death is continuing to progress at speed and we continue to look at CCTV footage and review forensic opportunities.



“His family are being kept updated throughout and are being supported by specialist officers.



“We do of course remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened that evening, or who has any information that could assist with our enquiries.”



Anyone with information about the incident at 9.20pm on Friday, September 21 should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 950 of September 21.