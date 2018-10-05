Car crashes into house in Sheffield during police chase

A car crashed into a house in Sheffield during a police chase after the vehicle failed to stop for officers.

Police officers had wanted the silver Volkswagen Golf to stop after it was spotted close to the scene of a burglary they were investigating overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.

A car crashed into a house on Lupton Road, Lowedges, during a police chase

But the driver sped off, lost control, left the road and crashed into a house on Lupton Road, Lowedges.

The police pursuit involved officers from Derbyshire Police.

Two arrests were made at the scene.

The suspects were held on suspicion of the theft of a vehicle and possession of drugs.