Car crashes into house in Sheffield during police chase

A car crashed into a house in Sheffield during a police chase after the vehicle failed to stop for officers.
Police officers had wanted the silver Volkswagen Golf to stop after it was spotted close to the scene of a burglary they were investigating overnight on Wednesday into Thursday.
But the driver sped off, lost control, left the road and crashed into a house on Lupton Road, Lowedges.
The police pursuit involved officers from Derbyshire Police.
Two arrests were made at the scene.
The suspects were held on suspicion of the theft of a vehicle and possession of drugs.