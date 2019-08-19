Emma Hamilton spoke out one year on from the day her son, Kavan Brissett, aged 21, died after a knife attack.

He was stabbed off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, and died in hospital four days later.

Kavan Brissett

On Saturday, friends and relatives of the popular young man took to the streets in an organised walk and run in memory of Kavan, where a number of people wore T-shirts emblazoned with his face and the words ‘Choose Life’ and ‘Drop The Knives’.

Nobody has yet been charged over Kavan’s death, which is still under investigation.

Detectives believe 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, could hold vital information and a £5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts is on offer.

He was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed, and was treated for facial injuries at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital that night and the following morning but then went to ground.

Farrah was last seen in Cardiff the following month.

In a Facebook post written on Saturday, Kavan’s mum, Emma Hamilton, said: “As some of you may know my son died from a stab wound in August 2018 at the young age of just 21.“Today, me and my family, friends and everybody who loved Kav did #RunForKav to mark one tomorrow, on August 18, which is the anniversary of his death.“Kavan’s secondary school teacher, Andy Tiplady, organised the #RunForKav. Andy is climbing mount Kilimanjaro in 2020 with his son, honouring the memory of Kavan. Andy has a target of £30,000. “I am asking for help from anybody who would like to get involved to get Andy to his target.“Andy’s goal is to get into schools and set up youth activities, and give the kids of today hope, a goal, a purpose and a future. Everyone and anyone can get involved.” She added: “Andy and his son will do the climb and put a steel peg into the ground of Uhuru Peak, made out of melted down Sheffield knives handed in to a knife bin, which will be donated from 'Keep Sheffield Stainless'. “As you know, knife crime is a mess in South Yorkshire. “Knife crime can happen to anybody and anybody's family. I never ever expected this to ever happen to mine. Youths today need to realise that it isn't acceptable to carry knives. “It takes one stab wound to kill.”

In an online GoFundMe page set up by Kavan’s former teacher, Mr Tiplady, he said: “Last year my heart broke. A former student of mine, who I taught from Year 7 to Year 11, was stabbed to death. Kavan Brissett was one of eight people who died through knife crime in Sheffield during 2018. “But he was no statistic to me, not to my family, my work colleagues, or his friends and family. “We had up to 500 plus friends who packed out his funeral as he was a much loved guy. There was not a dry eye in the church. Kavan was kind, considerate, funny and at 21 years of age had only just begun his journey into professional boxing. He was a bright light, snuffed out too young, leaving in his wake a sore trail of grieving family and friends. “I conducted the funeral and promised that we would leave Kavan a legacy. I thought it would be 'Drop the knives, put on the gloves' or such like. But let's face it, not every one wants to pursue boxing in the way that Kavan could. Some will, but some kids can kick a ball, run a marathon, or just walk the Peaks for example. The main thing is to have a goal, know your purpose, get into sport, do something wholesome and enjoy all that it involves.

“Feeling part of something and belonging is so important for today's youth, and the camaraderie that comes alongside sports can benefit everyone.