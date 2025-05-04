Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heartbroken parents have raised £55,000 in a determined effort to create a legacy in their son’s name.

The parents of four-year-old Jaxon Knowles, who tragically died from meningococcal meningitis, have now raised over £55,000 in his memory - in a bid to ensure no other family has to face the same devastating loss.

Sammy Knowles said she and her husband Jordan were overwhelmed by the public’s generosity and support, after launching the Jaxon Knowles Forever Fund - an online tribute page filled with memories, heartfelt messages, and ongoing fundraising events in support of the charity Meningitis Now.

“We never imagined we’d raise this much - now the goalposts just keep moving,” said Sammy. “But it’s all for Jaxon, so his name is never forgotten.”

Jaxon, affectionately known as ‘Little Bug’, passed away suddenly in hospital after displaying what initially seemed like mild cold symptoms. His condition worsened rapidly and by the time a rash appeared, the family knew something was seriously wrong.

“It spreads through saliva and people can be asymptomatic carriers,” Sammy explained. “To any parents that suspects meningitis, please keep pushing, back yourself, and ask your doctor again and again.”

Jaxon followed Sheffield Wednesday from a very early age. | Knowles Family

In the wake of his death, Jaxon’s family have thrown themselves into campaigning and fundraising. The first fundraising night, held at Bubba Bar in Sheffield, raised an astonishing £15,000 in a single evening, thanks to raffles, memorabilia auctions and donated holidays. Another event, the Little Bug’s Blue Ball, is planned for November.

Jaxon’s former school also raised over £6,000 by holding a penalty shoot-out fundraiser in his honour. He was a beloved member of the Little Kicks football group, and many of his young friends are now supporting the cause.

“He touched so many lives, not just ours,” Sammy said.

“He was part of so many different groups and he touched the lives of so many people that want to donate in his memory too.”

Sammy said the families new goal is now to reach £100,000 which she says would be going to a great cause. Sammy chose to support Meningitis Now through Jaxon’s Forever Fund because of the charity’s funding of vital research into meningitis, but also providing practical and emotional support to families.

“We chose Meningitis Now because they're amazing - obviously the ideal end goal is that their research can go towards developing a vaccine for children Jaxon's age.

“But the charity also helps the families so much - for example, offering counselling for those who can’t afford a funeral and mourn their loss in that way.”

Jaxon was a huge Sheffield Wednesday fan. | Knowles Family

Sammy said that it was her other family members that suggested she fundraise, to help turn her heartbreak into something positive.

“My sister-in-law Liz, brother-in-law Jeremy, my mum Janet, Jordan’s dad Mick, and his wife, Gail, were the ones who encouraged us to set up the Forever Fund. It’s helped us as a family to know we’re doing something positive,” she explained.

Tributes to Jaxon have poured in online, with his family describing him as a happy, loving boy who adored parties, Sheffield Wednesday, and making people laugh.

A minute’s applause was held in his honour at Hillsborough Stadium last February, during the fourth minute of Wednesday’s match against Sunderland.

“He lit up our world,” Sammy said. “We called him our miracle baby - he was born after three miscarriages. He was everything to us.”

In a moving message posted to Facebook, Sammy added: “We just hope this can help families like us, and fund more research so that one day no child has to die from this deadly disease. Jaxon, our special, beautiful, strong boy - forever our hero.”

To donate or read more about Jaxon’s story, visit: jaxonknowles.muchloved.com (CHEKC LINK)

