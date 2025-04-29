Family of Sheffield man who died after asbestos exposure seek help
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Brian Swallow, aged 89, passed away in September 2023 after a short battle with mesothelioma, a type of cancer linked to asbestos exposure.
The illness was only discovered during a post-mortem examination, and an inquest in February 2024 confirmed that his death was caused by industrial disease.
Brian’s niece, Melanie Bennett, 55, said: “While the inquest has provided some answers, there are still questions about how Brian was exposed. We are determined to get those answers.”
She has now asked specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to investigate how and where her uncle was exposed to asbestos. She is asking for anyone who worked with Brian to come forward with information.
To raise awareness of the impact of mesothelioma, Melanie has shared a photo of Brian in hospital during his final days.
Nick Woods, a lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: “Melanie is heartbroken over her uncle’s death and wants answers about where he was exposed to asbestos. By sharing this photo, she hopes to show the devastating effects of asbestos and remind employers of the importance of protecting workers.”
Brian worked as a roofer in the 1970s, cutting insulation boards and working around laggers who applied insulation to pipes.
In the 1980s, he worked as a ceiling fixer, which may have exposed him to asbestos from ceiling tiles and insulation.
Melanie described her uncle as “lovely and caring” and said it was hard to see how quickly his health declined.
“He was a huge part of my life - I want to find out where he was exposed to asbestos so that his memory can be honoured properly,” she said.
Anyone with information about Brian’s work or exposure to asbestos is urged to contact Nick Woods at Irwin Mitchell on 0114 274 4292 or by email at [email protected].
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.