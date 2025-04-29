12-year-old brain tumour patient from Sheffield leads inspiring charity walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brave 12-year-old from Sheffield is preparing to lead an inspiring charity walk around Ullswater to raise money for children living with brain tumours.

Thalia Toseland, who was diagnosed with a life-threatening brain tumour in 2023, will be front and centre at the Ullswater Way Challenge - a 20-mile marathon walk organised by Yorkshire charity OSCAR’s.

The event, now in its eighth year, will see 50 adults and children take part, raising vital funds for young people facing devastating diagnoses like Thalia’s.

Thalia was diagnosed with a DIPG tumour, an aggressive form of childhood brain cancer. For this type of tumour, survival rates are below one per cent, with most children dying within nine months of diagnosis.

Against all odds, Thalia’s condition is currently stable.

Since her diagnosis, she has shown remarkable determination to get back to the activities she loves, enjoying countryside walks near Sheffield with her mum, dad and younger sister, Aneira.

Thalia (right)and family practising for Ullswater | Contributed

Thalia has been supported by OSCAR’s throughout her journey and now wants to give back by helping other children in similar situations.

Thalia said: “At the start I was very scared, there’s not many treatments to help, but I want to give hope and support to kids like me.”

Her dad, Chris, said he feels incredible pride in what Thalia is achieving.

“She’s always been thoughtful and wanted to help others. As a family, it’s so important for us to make the most of all moments. Things can change so rapidly in life, as we’ve learnt over the past two years,” he said.

Thalia has already supported OSCAR’s previously by designing Christmas cards with her sister. Now, leading the Ullswater Way Challenge marks her biggest fundraising effort yet.

Phil Martinez, Charity Manager at OSCAR’s, praised Thalia’s incredible spirit.

“Her attitude to want to make things better for others is exactly why OSCAR’s was set up. Her resilience is truly inspiring,” he said.

OSCAR’s was founded in memory of nine-year-old Oscar Hughes from York, who died of a brain tumour, and continues to raise awareness, fund vital research and support families during the toughest times.

To support Thalia’s fundraising efforts for OSCAR’s, visit www.justgiving.com/team/thalia.

