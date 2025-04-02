Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major fire which tore through a Sheffield allotments site was an arson attack - and one of a wave of fire attacks last night.

In total, there were five fire engines sent to the Infield allotments at Catley Lane, Darnall, to deal with what South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service described as two separate incidents.

Dramatic pictures show the scale of the fire, and the public were warned to steer clear of the area.

A lone firefighter pictured at the scene of the fire at Infield allotments, Darnall, Sheffield. Photo: Saiful Salleh | Saiful Salleh

This morning, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the fires had been started deliberately. The service investigates the cause of fires and informs police of arson attacks.

They said they had sent crews from Sheffield Central and Birley fire stations after being called out at 7.20pm last night, and added that outbuildings and a caravan had been alight.

Crews were on the scene for over three hours, finally getting away at 10.25pm.

It is believed to be the third fire in the space of two months on the now-shut privately owned allotments plot.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for comment on the incident.

However, firefighters revealed that the blaze was one of seven arson attacks in Sheffield last night, with firefighters having to be brought from all over the city and beyond to deal with them.

In other incidents:

> Birley firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 7.35pm on Ravencarr Road, Manor.

> Firefighters from Elm Lane station attended a deliberate fire involving rubbish at 750pm on Earl Marshal Road, near Fir Vale.

> Stocksbridge firefighters were called out to a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 8.50pm on City Road.

> Firefighters from Penistone fire station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire on Saxonlea Avenue, Castlebeck, Sheffield at 8.55pm.

> A wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 9.15pm on Cary Road, Manor. Firefighters from Stocksbridge fire station attended the incident.

> Firefighters from Aston fire station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.10pm on Rotherham Road, Beighton.

