Sheffield fire: Infield allotments on fire again as photos show flames engulfing sheds in Darnall

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2025, 20:03 BST

Flames have engulfed sheds on a allotment in Sheffield tonight with smoke billowing over the city.

Firefighters are at the scene at the the Infield Allotments in Darnall after a blaze broke out around around 7.30pm today (April 1).

Photos show sheds and structures engulfed in flames as emergency services rush to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, smoke has been pictured drifting over the city.

It comes after two fires broke out within one week at the privately owned gardens in February.

The privately owner allotments were shut to their tenants in October 2024, who arrived to find it barricaded and padlocked.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has been contacted for a comment.

See our gallery below for pictures captured from the scene.

Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures at the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield.

1. Infield Allotments on fire

Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures at the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield. | Saiful Salleh

Photo Sales
Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures at the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield.

2. Infield Allotments on fire

Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures at the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield. | Saiful Salleh

Photo Sales
Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures at the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield.

3. Infield Allotments on fire

Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures at the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield. | Saiful Salleh

Photo Sales
Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures on the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield.

4. Infield Allotments on fire

Pictures show flames engulfing sheds and structures on the Infield Allotments in Darnall, Sheffield. | Saiful Salleh

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldEmergency servicesFireGardens
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice