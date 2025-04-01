Firefighters are at the scene at the the Infield Allotments in Darnall after a blaze broke out around around 7.30pm today (April 1).

Photos show sheds and structures engulfed in flames as emergency services rush to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, smoke has been pictured drifting over the city.

It comes after two fires broke out within one week at the privately owned gardens in February.

The privately owner allotments were shut to their tenants in October 2024, who arrived to find it barricaded and padlocked.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has been contacted for a comment.

See our gallery below for pictures captured from the scene.

