Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A gang of youths abused firefighters as they battled to put out a serious blaze after an arson attack in Sheffield, say police who are investigating the incident.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the suspects are also reported to have started more fires, even as crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were putting out flames.

Five fire engines were sent to the scene last night, after the blaze had started at the former Infield allotments, next to Catley Lane in Darnall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crews were on the scene for more than three hours fighting more than one fire, which they said involved a caravan and outbuildings on the site.

Firefighters on the scene at the Infield allotments in Darnall. Photo: Saiful Salleh | Saiful Salleh

It is believed to be the third fire reported there in recent weeks.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon confirmed that they were running a criminal investigation into the incident, and said hooligans were starting more blazes even as the firefighters were working to put out the flames of the existing fires.

Officers told The Star: “At 8.33pm yesterday (Tuesday April 1), we were called by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports of a fire at the allotments on Catley Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that as the fire service were putting out the fire at the scene, several youths started further fires and were abusive towards firefighters as they carried out their work.

“Upon officers’ arrival, the youths left the scene. The fire service believe the fires were started deliberately and officers have launched an investigation into suspected arson.”

Police are appealing for information into as they try to find the people responsible.

Anyone with any information that could help with their enquiries is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 938 of April 1, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also pass information onto the police anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today