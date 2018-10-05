Police probe into ram raid near Sheffield

A police probe is underway into a ram raid at a shop near Sheffield.

Crooks used a vehicle to force their way through metal shutters at the front of McColls on Union Street in Harthill, Rotherham, in the early hours of yesterday.

They struck at around 2am and attempted to steal cigarettes from the shop but failed to access them and left empty-handed.

Two vehicles, a dark saloon and a dark estate car, are thought to have been used by the raiders.

In the early hours of Tuesday, July 3 a cash machine was stolen from the same store.

Three men caused some kind of an explosion to blow a hole in the exterior wall of the shop to rip the cash machine out.

They loaded the machine into a red Audi and drove off in the direction of Kiveton Park.

Officers investigating the latest incident want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information on those selling stolen cigarettes.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 56 of October 4.

