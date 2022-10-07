News you can trust since 1887
Mosborough Parkway closure Sheffield: Man suffers 'life changing injuries' in police incident

A man has suffered ‘life changing injuries’ after a police incident which saw a major Sheffield road closed.

By David Kessen
Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:19 am - 1 min read
Updated Friday, 7th October 2022, 11:20 am

The A57 Mosborough Parkway was closed for around two hours last night while officers dealt with the incident, near Woodhouse.

Residents commenting on social media also described Stradbroke Road as being closed, and unconfirmed reports had suggested someone may have fallen from a bridge.

There were also reports of a helicopter landing at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police issued a statement on the incident this morning.

The stated: “Police were called at around 8.46pm yesterday (Thursday 6 October) following reports of concern for the safety of a man on the Mosborough Parkway.

“On arrival, officers discovered an injured man in the carriageway.

“He was taken to hospital with suspected life-changing injuries.

“The road was closed for around two hours while initial investigations took place.

“Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 1024 of 6 October.”

