Firefighters from Stocksbridge fire station were called out after the two vehicles had been set alight late last night, with crews on the scene into the early hours of this morning.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called out at 11.35pm on Pearson Street, Stocksbridge. The crew came away at 12.15am.

Two cars were set ablaze on the same street in a fire attack as arsonists struck at Pearson Street, Stocksbridge, Sheffield last night.

The scene was only around half a mile from another arson attack on a car the previous night, when a car was set ablaze on Knowles Avenue.

Crews in the city were also called out last night to deal with a deliberately started fire which had seen cut trees and bushes set alight on Shiregreen Lane. Firefighters from Elm Lane fire station were called out at 8.45pm, and were there for 30 minutes.

Crews from fire stations across the city were sent out to deal with four separate deliberately started blazes on Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday, which are understood to have been started deliberately, including an incident where a car was set ablaze, and one which involved a blazing wheelie bin.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue set up a FireStoppers line in 2020, because of the number of deliberate fires they were seeing, for people to pass on information.