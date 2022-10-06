News you can trust since 1887
Concerns for safety of man leads to closure of M1 in both directions

The M1 was closed in both directions around an hour ago.

By Harry Harrison
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:42 pm - 1 min read

The M1 has been closed in both directions as South Yorkshire Police respond to concerns for the safety of a man.

The force said in a statement: “Police have received numerous calls this afternoon reporting concerns for the safety of a man on the M1 between Junctions 36 and 37.The motorway is currently closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

The M1 is still closed in both directions as Police respond to concerns for the safety of a man.

The incident is between J36 (near Hoyland) and J37 (near Barnsley) with traffic being diverted away from the scene.

Earlier, National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “The M1 is being closed in both directions - between J36 near Hoyland and J37 near Barnsley due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident.”

The M1 is currently still closed in both directions between the two junctions, with queues now reaching six miles in length.

More to follow.