The M1 has been closed in both directions as South Yorkshire Police respond to concerns for the safety of a man.

The force said in a statement: “Police have received numerous calls this afternoon reporting concerns for the safety of a man on the M1 between Junctions 36 and 37.The motorway is currently closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond to the incident.”

The incident is between J36 (near Hoyland) and J37 (near Barnsley) with traffic being diverted away from the scene.

Earlier, National Highways Yorkshire tweeted: “The M1 is being closed in both directions - between J36 near Hoyland and J37 near Barnsley due to a South Yorkshire Police led incident.”

The M1 is currently still closed in both directions between the two junctions, with queues now reaching six miles in length.