Sheffield traffic: Severe congestion on major Sheffield route caused by burst water main
A burst water main is causing severe congestion on one of Sheffield’s busiest commuter routes this morning.
The leak has closed Clarkson Road, outside the University of Sheffield main campus, and is having knock on effects on nearby Glossop Road and Hanover Way.
AA Traffic is reporting Hanover Way’s northbound route in particular is seeing delays of up to 20 minutes, even ahead of the morning rush.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
