In a touching tribute to “lovely girl” Elemie, a Sheffield dance school says it is working to process the “awful tragedy” - three days on from her sudden death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

11-year-old Elemie was hit by Ford Transit van in a crash that occurred on High Street, Mosborough - close to the junction with Station Road - shortly before 4.49pm on Thursday (June 12, 2025).

Despite the best efforts of members of the public who stopped to help, and medics at hospital, sadly Elemie could not be saved and died a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11-year-old Elemie was hit by Ford Transit van in a crash that occurred on High Street, Mosborough - close to the junction with Station Road - shortly before 4.49pm on Thursday (June 12, 2025) | Claire Lewis for National World

As devastated Sheffielders work to come to terms with the tragic loss of the “kind” schoolgirl, Elemie’s dance school, Excel Dance Academy, has issued a moving tribute to her.

A spokesperson for the school, which is based on Longacre Way, Sothall, said the Academy has “special memories” of Elemie, who “brought nothing but light” and had “so many friends” there.

The tribute, which was posted on Facebook, reads: “We are completely heartbroken by the passing of our beloved student, Elemie.

“As a team and dance academy, we are still processing this awful tragedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elemie is such a special girl and has brought nothing but light and kindness to all at Excel. Elemie was full of love, had the most caring nature and lit up every room she walked into. She is truly one of a kind.

“Elemie has danced with us for a very long time and we will hold the special memories we have made with her very close to our hearts at weekly classes, shows, competitions, sleepovers, retreats and much more.

“Elemie has so many friends at Excel, which is only a testament to what a kind, caring and loving person she was. We want to support our students who will be affected by the passing of Elemie as much as we can, this is paramount to us.

“The well-being of our students is our top priority and we want you to know that we are here for you all and will support in any way we can. Please reach out if anyone needs anything from us or if you just need a chat and we will be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Excel Family is so strong and we will all navigate this together in the best way we can.

“For those that know Elemie, please take some time to grieve and be kind to yourself.

“Some people shine too brightly to ever be forgotten”

“Our deepest condolences go out to Elemie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Team Excel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an email sent to parents at Westfield School, Elemie was described as a “wonderful young person.”

Head teacher at Westfield school, Gaynor Jones, said the school will open its doors to parents and carers on Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17 from 3pm, offering access to members of the safeguarding team.

“We will also provide a book of condolence accessible to all who want to share their memories of this wonderful young person,” she added.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, following which a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is said to be co-operating with officers, and has been released on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to anyone with footage or information to come forward and assist us with our inquiry.”

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.