Tributes are pouring in after police confirmed that an 11-year-old schoolgirl tragically died after a collision with a van in Sheffield.

Heartbroken classmates are mourning the loss of their friend and Westfield School has released a statement describing the young girl as “wonderful” and offering support to pupils and families during this devastating time.

Head teacher at Westfield school, Gaynor Jones, released a statement today to devastated parents.

She said the school community is deeply mourning the loss of one of its young people, and that staff have extended their heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends affected by this tragedy.

Ms Jones said: “Our school is here to support all our children and young people every day and today we are needed more than ever.

“We have a team of people in school who are offering support to our children and staff, and this will continue for as long as it is needed.”

She added that the school will open its doors to parents and carers on Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17 from 3pm, offering access to members of the safeguarding team.

“We will also provide a book of condolence accessible to all who want to share their memories of this wonderful young person,” she added.

“As always, we are here to answer any questions that arise.

“In these tragic circumstances, we may not always have the answers ourselves, but we can provide details of people or organisations that will be able to help.”

It is understood that pupils at Westfield School were informed of the tragic loss this morning, as the whole community deals with the shock.

Commenters on both The Star and South Yorkshire Police’s pages have described the devastation felt by the girl's young classmates and friends.

Amy Froggatt said: “This is just heartbreaking, all the children in year 8 have been heartbroken in school, RIP young lady my thoughts go to the parents and family at this sad time.”

Hannah white added: “So sad my son was in her class.”

Dawn Lally said: “The whole village and beyond are truly saddened by this devastating news. Sending our heart felt condolences to this gorgeous girls family.”

The fatal collision took place on Station Road, near to the junction with High Street, in Mosborough, yesterday (June 12) at around 4.49pm.

A large section of Station Road, leading all the way down to Moss Way, was closed as police and emergency services rushed to the scene to help the young schoolgirl.

Multiple ambulances and an air ambulance were deployed, and the youngster was taken to hospital.

Despite medical personnel’s best efforts, the 11-year-old died a short time later.

Police believe that a white Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with the 11-year-old girl.

A 27-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

Police say the motorist is co-operating with officers and has been released on police bail.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the girl’s loved ones at this terribly difficult time. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Our neighbourhood officers will be patrolling the area today and anyone who has concerns or questions is encouraged to speak to them, they are there to help you.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public at the scene who stopped to help the girl, her family and officers.”

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and police are asking witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch.

Officers can be contacted online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.

If you have footage which could help their investigation, share it here: https://orlo.uk/Kca1T