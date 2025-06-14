A police investigation into the death of a “wonderful” 11-year-old girl killed in a Sheffield crash is continuing today, as witnesses are urged to come forward.

The girl was hit by a Ford Transit van in a one-vehicle collision on High Street, Mosborough - near to the junction with Station Road - on Thursday afternoon (June 12, 2025).

She was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, could not be saved and tragically passed away.

In an email sent to parents at Westfield School, the girl - who has not yet been named - has been described as a “wonderful young person.”

South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into the girl’s death, and arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

The force’s investigation is continuing today (Saturday, June 14, 2025), as detectives work to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

A spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to anyone with footage or information to come forward and assist us with our inquiry.”

“If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.

“If you have footage which could help our investigation, please share it here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/we-re-investigating-a-fatal-road-traffic-collision-involving-a-schoolgirl-in-sheffield”

South Yorkshire Police has also paid tribute to kind-hearted members of the public at the scene “who stopped to help the girl, her family and officers.”

The 27-year-old man arrested following the crash is said to be “co-operating with officers” and has been released on police bail.

Head teacher at Westfield school, Gaynor Jones, said the school will open its doors to parents and carers on Monday, June 16 and Tuesday, June 17 from 3pm, offering access to members of the safeguarding team.

“We will also provide a book of condolence accessible to all who want to share their memories of this wonderful young person,” she added.