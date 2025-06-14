The girl was hit by a Ford Transit van in a one-vehicle collision on High Street, Mosborough - near to the junction with Station Road - on Thursday afternoon (June 12, 2025).

She was taken to hospital, but despite the best efforts of medics, could not be saved and tragically passed away.

The girl has now been named locally as Elemie - as scores of people who knew, and loved, her continue to leave touching personal tributes at the scene of the collision.

Heart-shaped balloons, teddy bears and a sea of flowers line a section of the pavement on High Street.

Messages paying tribute to Elemie, and detailing the impact she has had on the lives of so many, are written on a post and included within countless bouquets.

“You were so kind, caring and nice. You played an amazing part in the play,” reads one.

Another says: “Dear Elemie, I will miss you and your unforgettable laugh.

“You always made me smile. Love you forever.”

“Forever and ever, we will love you, Elemie,” reads another tribute.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, following which a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and traffic offences.

The man is said to be co-operating with officers, and has been released on police bail.

South Yorkshire Police is urging witnesses to contact them.

A spokesperson said: “We’re appealing to anyone with footage or information to come forward and assist us with our inquiry.”

If you witnessed the collision and have not yet spoken to officers, please get in touch online, via live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 758 of June 12, 2025.

1 . Heartbroken members of the community have begun to leave tributes to "kind" Elemie, who was tragically killed in a Mosborough collision on Thursday, June 12, 2025 Heartbroken members of the community have begun to leave tributes to "kind" Elemie, who was tragically killed in a Mosborough collision on Thursday, June 12, 2025 | Claire Lewis for National World Photo Sales

2 . Sea of flowers Heart-shaped balloons, teddy bears and a sea of flowers line a section of the pavement on High Street. | Claire Lewis for National World Photo Sales

3 . Touching tributes Scores of people who knew, and loved, Elemie continue to leave touching personal tributes at the scene of the collision | Claire Lewis for National World Photo Sales