More tributes paid to Sheffield man after fatal stabbing

Tributes continue to be paid to a Sheffield man who died two weeks after he was stabbed in a city street.

CRIME: First picture released of man who died nearly two weeks after Sheffield stabbing

Gavin Singleton, aged 31, spent two weeks fighting for life after he was knifed in Hillsborough on Sunday, September 23 but he died over the weekend.

Gavin Singleton died two weeks after he was stabbed in Hillsborough

POLICE: Whips confiscated from children in Sheffield suburb

He and his friend Scott Fauvel were both stabbed in the knife attack in Walkley Lane, with Gavin critically injured.

READ MORE: Murder of Sheffield man ‘not linked’ to any other incidents

Daniel Trotter, 24, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder, wounding, the supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, leading the investigation, said witnesses or anyone with information about the attack are still urged to come forward.

Paying tribute to Gavin on Facebook, Bethany-Ann Drinkwater posted: “Who could every want to hurt him, such a kind caring lad who will be deeply missed. Lucky to have known him.”

Jordan Cameron added: “ RIP brother. Going to miss you more than words can describe. Such a loss. Love you brother.”

Millie Molly posted: “He didn’t deserve this. He had a heart off gold. He had all his life in front off him.”

And Linda Griffiths Freeman added: “We will look after your son for you and love him and tell him you loved him and keep him safe.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 16 of September 23.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

