Whips confiscated from children in Sheffield suburb

Homemade whips have been confiscated from children in a Sheffield suburb.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police seized a number of the whips from youngsters in Page Hall, having found some made with metal chains.
The force said there had been ‘complaints from local residents’ although there is ‘no suggestion that they were intended as weapons’.
Officers believe they had been used as toys.