First picture released of man who died nearly two weeks after Sheffield stabbing 

This is the first picture that has been officially released of the latest Sheffield fatal stabbing victim Gavin Singleton.

The 31-year-old’s family shared the image via South Yorkshire Police this afternoon and the force also officially named him as the victim for the first time.

Gavin Singleton.

He was allegedly stabbed on Walkley Lane in Hillsborough on Saturday, September 23, at 12.20am.

Mr Singleton was taken to hospital in a critical condition and clung onto life for nearly two weeks but police confirmed yesterday that he has now died. A post mortem is expected to take place next week.

He becomes the eighth person to be fatally stabbed in the city since March.

Since the news broke his friends have been paying emotional tributes to him online.

Police at the scene of the incident.

There are also reports that he was a father-of-one.

Parson Cross man Scott Fauvel was injured after being stabbed in the leg during the same incident in which Mr Singleton was attacked.

The 29-year-old, who has since been discharged from hospital, said: “Set some nice lanterns off and raising a glass for you my brother.

Police cordon off the area.

“Losing you feels like I’ve lost a full blood brother. I took a war wound for you but that wasn’t enough because god has still taken you away.

“Words can’t describe the pain my heart is going through. The last thing I could do for you was be with you until your last breath.

“My heart will always hurt for you and I will never forget about you. I love you brother. RIP. God has taken the best.”

Another friend, Courtney Cameron, said she would ‘never forget’ all the memories she had of Gav.

She said: “I won’t say goodbye because saying goodbye means going away and going away means forgetting. So it’s see you later.

“Fly safe in the arms of the angels Gav. You are so loved and will never ever be forgotten.

“I promise we will get justice for you. Your death will not be in vain!”

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the investigation, yesterday said their thoughts were with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.

She added one man had been charged in connection with the incident, but that they were still keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who heard anything suspicious in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Daniel Trotter, aged 24, of no-fixed-address, was charged with attempted murder, section 18 wounding, supply of controlled drugs and possession of an offensive weapon in connection with the incident.

He has been remanded into custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 16 of 23 September 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.